Medical marijuana policies need updating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Employers in Region 8 may want to update or change their medical marijuana personnel policies along with new legislation.
Jonesboro’s Rotary Club held their Tuesday meeting, but with a lawyer speaking on medical marijuana in the workplace.
Rebecca Worsham with Mixon and Worsham Law Firm said employers need to make policies specifically regarding medical marijuana.
“It’s important to prep businesses in regard to the medical marijuana laws,” she said. “If they violate those laws, there’s the potential that the employee or applicant could bring a discrimination claim.”
Worsham said they need to make their position on medical marijuana clear as to whether or not they’re going to allow employees to use it.
“Employees just need to be on notice and be educated about what can and cannot lead to termination,” she said.
The law firm Worsham works for represents over 30 school districts in Arkansas. She said they’re expecting to help schools with their policies.
