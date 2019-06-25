ONE Razorback Roadshow will visit Paragould on July 16th

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks are bringing their summer tour to Northeast Arkansas.
The University of Arkansas announced that the ONE Razorback Roadshow will visit Paragould on Tuesday, July 16th. The event will take place at Skinny J’s on 117 North Pruett Street.
Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek will host the event and give fans an update on all things Hogs. Volleyball coach Jason Watson will also be there along with new gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber. Razorback spirit squads and Big Red will also make an appearance in NEA.
Fans can RSVP for the event here.
