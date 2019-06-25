Pocahontas picking up debris following weekend storms

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Many residents in Pocahontas spent their Monday cleaning up after storms rolled through the area over the weekend.
The worst of the damage was located on Thomasville Street, with several power poles down and lines across streets and driveways.
Pocahontas resident Teddy Grissom said Sunday’s storms were bad.
“It got pretty rough,” Grissom said. “It really had the trees blowing. The wind came out of the west and it was really blowing.”
“A fellow in a pickup truck, a tree pinned him in,” Grissom added. “I think we were really close to having some really bad damage.”
The person involved in the truck suffered minor injuries.
Crews used the jaws of life to rescue him from the truck.
Mayor Keith Sutton said crews continue to work hard to restore power across most of the town.
