School nurses to receive training to combat opioid overdoses

School nurses to receive training to combat opioid overdoses
School nurses will receive training on how to combat the opioid crisis. (Source: KARK)
June 25, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 6:21 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -School nurses across the state will now take up the fight and train to combat the opioid crisis.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at the state capitol Tuesday.

Over 1,100 nurses will receive training on how to administer the life-saving drug Naloxone, which blocks the effects of opioids if and when someone overdoses.

“According to a federal government survey, Arkansas ranked the highest in the nation for the percentage of students in grades 9-12 who took pain medication without a prescription,” Hutchinson said.

Nurses will also receive an opioid overdose naloxone kit.

The kits cost around $100,000, but were paid off thanks to a federal grant.

Gov. Hutchinson said saving lives and getting help to those who need it is top priority.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.