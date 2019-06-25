School nurses to receive training to combat opioid overdoses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -School nurses across the state will now take up the fight and train to combat the opioid crisis.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at the state capitol Tuesday.
Over 1,100 nurses will receive training on how to administer the life-saving drug Naloxone, which blocks the effects of opioids if and when someone overdoses.
“According to a federal government survey, Arkansas ranked the highest in the nation for the percentage of students in grades 9-12 who took pain medication without a prescription,” Hutchinson said.
Nurses will also receive an opioid overdose naloxone kit.
The kits cost around $100,000, but were paid off thanks to a federal grant.
Gov. Hutchinson said saving lives and getting help to those who need it is top priority.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.