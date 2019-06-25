Traffic stop leads to arrests in multiple thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop leads Jonesboro officers to potentially closing multiple theft cases, including in ones Brookland and Walnut Ridge.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, June 24 Jonesboro police officers Austin Morgan and Josh Beasley were sent to Oak Street and Culberhouse in reference to a disturbance. The report said officers were flagged down by a witness who described a black truck with brush piled in the bed and a silver car, both with no license plates, speeding away.
The officers searched the area and located the vehicles at Food Smart on Gee Street. Officer Morgan said he observed what he described as a hand to hand transaction with a man wearing a red shirt and the driver of the black truck.
The driver of the black truck left at a high rate of speed and Officer Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the driver, 33-year-old Keith Allen Jones of Jonesboro.
Court documents said the officer discovered Jones had a suspended driver’s license and was a probation absconder. Officer Morgan conducted a probation search and found a Kevlar vest with two handgun magazines that were discovered to be stolen from an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission vehicle in Brookland.
Jones was then arrested.
Morgan returned to Food Smart where Officer Jeremy Wheelis had made contact the people in the silver car. After getting consent to conduct a search, Wheelis found a loaded 9mm handgun and loaded 22 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. The handgun was discovered to be stolen out of Walnut Ridge.
Wheelis then placed 28-year-old Blane Hall and 26-year-old Katie Hall under arrest for theft by receiving.
Jones was taken back to his home in the 1000-block of Culberhouse Drive and officers conducted a search there.
Officers found an empty Glock handgun box, a suspected methamphetamine pipe and bong containing residue.
Jones is facing charges for theft by receiving and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He is facing separate charges for driving on a suspended driver’s license, speeding, no insurance, no tags, and three failure to appear.
He is set to appear in Craighead County District Court on Wednesday, June 26.
