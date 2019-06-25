Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

FITE, Scotland (KAIT/NBC News) - Researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland believe seals can accurately copy human speech.
The researchers found that gray seals can imitate human words and songs, including "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."
Professors said the research gives them a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and language development.
They also said the seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they could train their vocal tracts the same way as people.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.