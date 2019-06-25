White River Planning And Development District Inc. receiving USDA funds

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The USDA announced 40 projects Monday geared towards investing in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas.
The 40 rural communities involved in the project are worth a combined $50 million and will affect 631,000 residents across 17 states.
According to a press release, one of those projects is in Arkansas and involves the White River Planning & Development District Inc.
The district will receive $350,000, with the money being used to provide additional financing to build a new, larger office building outside of the flood zone.
The new building will allow the organization to further serve the community without having to shut down their services in the event of major flooding.
