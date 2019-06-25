Young ladies explore STEM opportunities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A group of Region 8 young ladies got some hands-on experience in the world of science, technology, engineering and math.
The Museum of Discovery partnered with Arkansas State University and held a free STEM program.
Girls ages twelve to fifteen headed to A-State’s campus on Monday, June 24 to participate in a variety of activities led by STEM professionals in Jonesboro industries.
The “Girls in STEM” program gives them a week-long opportunity to explore potential STEM careers.
They get to engage in hands-on activities and learn from female professionals.
The Museum of Discovery has made this program a priority due to a major gender gap still seen with men outnumbering women in STEM careers.
A 2016 study by the National Science Foundation found these results in engineering, computer science, and physical sciences:
- 35.2% of chemists are women
- 11.1% of physicists and astronomers are women
- 33.8% of environmental engineers are women
- 22.7% of chemical engineers are women
- 17.5% of civil, architectural and sanitary engineers are women
- 17.1% of industrial engineers are women
- 10.7% of electrical or computer hardware engineers are women
- 7.9% of mechanical engineers are women
The program first began in Little Rock at the Museum of Discovery in 2013.
It has since expanded to Blytheville, Jonesboro, and Stuttgart.
The STEM program will take place from June 24 through June 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Over 20 girls are participating this year.
