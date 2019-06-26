A-State alum Jordan Richard finishes 11th at U.S. Women’s Open

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State bowling great is having a great 2019.
Jordan Richard finished 11th this past weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open, the second of 4 major championships on the PWBA Tour. Richard had a total pinfall of 6,536 and took home $3,900. She led the tournament after the 2nd day of qualifying.
The Michigan native is in her 2nd season on the PWBA Tour and is currently 5th in the points standings. She notched her 2nd career victory in May at the Lincoln Open.
Richard earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 after recording a win in her 4th career start. Jordan is one of the most decorated bowlers in Arkansas State history. She was the 2017 NTCA National Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-American. Richard earned the Division II/III Player of the Year award in 2015 at Central Missouri.
