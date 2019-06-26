ARDOT announces several road projects in several Region 8 counties

(KAIT) - ARDOT announced several road projects will take place in several counties within the next few weeks.
According to a news release, the Arkansas State Highway Commission approved the following projects:
- In Lawrence County, road work will take place along two miles of County Road 22 between State Highway 63 and County Road 96 near Black Rock. Atlas Asphalt Inc. received the project. Construction will start in 2-4 weeks, with a completion date expected in mid-2019.
- In Mississippi County, three road projects will take place. One will involve overlaying .5 miles of sections of Highland Ave. and Ruddle Rd. in Blytheville. Another will involve 1.6 miles over overlay along multiple streets in Joiner, along with 0.8 miles of multiple city streets in Keiser. Sugg Construction Inc. of Jonesboro was awarded all three projects. All three projects will start in 2-4 weeks with a completion date of mid-2019.
- In White County, two projects will take place along 3.7 miles of County Roads 47 and 78 near Holly Springs, and another two miles of work will occur on County Road 90 near Garner. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas Inc. received the contract. Road work will start in 2-4 weeks with a completion date of mid-2019.
- In Craighead County, a road project involves overlay along 2.2 miles of selected sections on C.W. Post Rd. in Jonesboro. Atlas Asphalt Inc. received the project. Construction will start in 2-4 weeks, with a completion date of mid-2019.
- In Crittenden County, road work will involve overlaying and rebuilding 0.2 miles of selected sections of E. Barton Ave. in West Memphis. Crisp Contractors Inc. received the contract. Construction will start in 2-4 weeks, with a completion date expected for late 2019.
- In Cross County, two road projects will take place. The first involved surfacing 0.8 miles of County Road 72 near Wynne. Atlas Asphalt Inc. received the project. Construction will start in 2-4 weeks, with completion expected in mid-2019.
- The second project involves improving drainage preventing flooding along State Highway 350 west of Wynne. Crews will replace one box culvert structure under a railroad, and also widen the existing ditch. Phillips Hardy Inc. received the contract, with construction beginning in 2-4 weeks. Completion is expected in mid-2019.
- In Greene County, crews will replace one bridge structure on State Highway 228 over the Cache River Relief near Sedgewick. Robertson Inc. Bridge & Grading received the contract with construction beginning in 2-4 weeks. Completion is expected by mid-2020.
- Lastly, in Independence County, crews will overlay 3.6 miles of multiple county roads, including County Roads 16 and 42 near Gainsboro, and County Roads 206 and 53 near Union Hill. Atlas Asphalt Inc. received the contract, with construction beginning in 2-4 weeks. Completion is expected by mid-2019.
Any additional travel information regarding the projects can be found at https://www.idrivearkansas.com/.
