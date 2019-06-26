Argument leads to domestic battery arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A disturbance earlier this week has a Craighead County man facing a domestic battering charge, according to Jonesboro police.
Matthew Ryan Williams of Jonesboro was arrested June 24 on suspicion of domestic battering in the third degree, second offense after police got a call about the disturbance.
Officers went to the 1900-block of West Nettleton Avenue and spoke to the victim, who said he had been arguing with Williams via text message earlier.
When at the residence, Williams reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck and shoved him across a coffee table, with the victim falling onto a couch.
“(The victim) then checked his colostomy bag to make sure it did not become separated and tried to get him to leave again,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.
However, a witness was able to get Williams to leave.
A $1,500 bond was set for Williams, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
