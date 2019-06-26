Arkansas law gives cities choice to have open container ordinances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Talk Business and Politics) - A new law in Arkansas gives cities the option to adopt local ordinances to create open-container districts.
Content partner Talk Business & Politics reports that it also gives cities the freedom to adopt temporary open container ordinances for festivals and events.
The first city in the state to formally pass an ordinance creating an entertainment district allowing open containers was Mountain Home.
But there is a concession with the ordinance.
During the Friday Night Block Party, a family event that is held once a week for 18 weeks during the summer, the open container ordinance does not go into effect until after 10 p.m.
Other cities are eyeing the possibility too.
Rogers Mayor Greg Hines told Talk Business & Politics that his team worked with the state municipal league to help craft the new law that allows for permanent and temporary entertainment districts to have open containers.
Hines noted the entertainment districts shouldn’t be compared to a “red light district” in Amsterdam, or Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
He thinks the ordinance benefits restaurants, pubs, and businesses that could profit from more traffic downtown.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.