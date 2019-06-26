Camden police searching for suspect in 2 homicides

CAMDEN, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) -Camden police are looking for a suspect in connection with the deaths of two people.
According to news affiliate KATV, Camden police said 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her son were found dead in their home in the 1300 block of Ronald Drive on Tuesday, June 25.
Their bodies were discovered after Cannon’s family reported her and her son missing earlier in the day. The family said they hadn’t heard from them since Saturday, June 22.
Officers are searching for 24-year-old Jory Worthen in connection with the killings.
Police believe Worthen may be driving Cannon’s vehicle. It is a 2007 white Honda Accord with the Arkansas license plate 921YBE.
Ouachita County Circuit Court records show Cannon filed a petition for order of protection in October 2017, accusing Worthen of physically abusing and threatening to kill her, KATV reported.
Worthen is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about this crime or Worthens whereabouts, call the Camden PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-836-5755.
All information will be kept confidential.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.