Casa organization needing more volunteers for children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The area CASA organization is looking for volunteers to be advocates for children who are abused and neglected.
To be a CASA advocate, you must be caring, compassionate and open-minded.
They must go through a 30-hour training course, followed by a day spent in court assessing how the legal system works.
Once you’ve become an advocate, you are then assigned cases, dealing with children in the foster system.
An advocate works with the child and will help guide them into a home of their own.
Shya Washington has been an advocate for nearly a year.
What she loves the most, is watching the child grow while working with them.
“It’s a great feeling just how I’ve seen her grow just in this case alone,” Washington said.
CASA’s district in Region 8 covers Craighead, Clay, Greene, Poinsett, and Mississippi counties.
At the end of 2018, there were a little over 500 children in the foster care system within those counties.
As of April 30, there were still over 470 kids in the system.
CASA has around a hundred volunteers, they need about 25 more to serve all the foster children in their district.
If you would like to be an advocate, you can start by applying online at www.neacasa.org.
