Committee meeting marks first project under new ordinance rules

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A committee meeting Tuesday night marks the first project since a new ordinance was passed.
Jonesboro city council passed an ordinance changing some of the procedures officials follow when hiring professional firms.
The whole purpose was to increase transparency, for the firms the city hires and the public.
Tuesday night, a committee meeting was held to talk about the South Caraway Road widening project.
And the committee chairman said they are taking the time necessary to make sure they follow the new rules.
"Being the first time in the process, we have to understand the nuances of everything that the ordinance requires," Chief of Staff Mike Downing said. "We need to make sure we comply with it, so that we do have that transparency, we do have the fairness and we're committed to doing that."
Committee members got nine letters of interest from engineers hoping to work on the project.
They will rank those and come up with a short list of firms that will move on to the proposal round of the process.
That deadline is July 2, right before the next committee meeting.
