Deputies see growing issue causing fire hazards and pollution

"The material normally sits and smolders, it's lots of plastics and things like that, so it's hard to put out," Environmental Officer Randy Sharp said. "A lot of people throw out T.V.'s, tires, chemicals, trash, then when it ignites, no one knows what the side effects are of burning those, and all those things, the gases and the chemicals, it leaks off in the air and into the ground, then it sets the woods on fire or fields on fire, which then affects houses and neighborhoods."