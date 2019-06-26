EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Linda Collins murder suspect’s fiance: “She’s not capable of this”

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (ABC NEWS/KAIT) - The fiancé of a woman arrested in connection with the Linda Collins murder says there’s “no way” she is guilty.
ABC’s TJ Holmes sat down with Tim Loggains for an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America.
Loggains’ fiancée, Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, is accused of murdering their friend, former State Senator Linda Collins.
But Loggains claims police have made a huge and inexplicable error.
Loggains told Holmes he had no idea why investigators had arrested O’Donnell on suspicion of capital murder.
Collins was found shot dead and wrapped in a blanket outside her Pocahontas home on June 4.
Loggains said he was the one who broke the news to O’Donnell.
“I just told her, they found Linda dead,” Loggains said. “She collapsed.”
Police records were sealed the day after Collins’ body was discovered. Authorities have not said how or when she was killed.
More than a week after the murder, O’Donnell and Loggains were on their way to the memorial service for Collins when they noticed flashing police lights.
“They stopped us with my 13-year-old son in the truck,” he told Holmes. “We stop and they have AR-15s pointed at us. You could see the look of utter disbelief in her face. Not knowing what was going on, you could just see it.”
O’Donnell worked on Collins’ most recent campaign and, according to Loggains, was the last person known to have seen Collins alive on May 28 when she took her lunch.
“They were very close. You gotta understand, Becky worked for Linda but Linda was a family friend,” he said. “It was like Becky’s sister. Linda was like my sister.”
They were so close that Loggains said O’Donnell was a corroborating witness in Collins’ divorce and he had power of attorney over Collins and oversaw some of her financial matters which he admitted brought him under some public scrutiny.
“I didn’t wanna do it but Linda needed the help and you help a friend when they need it,” he said. “I never made a nickel off of helping Linda do any of that. Period.”
When asked if he was 100 percent certain his fiancée had nothing to do with the murder of Linda Collins, Loggains answered simply: “Yes, I am.”
He also denied having anything to do with Collins’ murder.
“I did not,” he said.
He believes the real killer is still out there.
“She’s not capable of this,” Loggains said of O’Donnell. “Either she is the best actress in the world and completely fooled me or there’s not a chance she did this. I’m going with there’s not a chance she did this.”
