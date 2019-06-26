Fake money has Craighead Co. man facing real charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was not a good Tuesday for a Craighead County man who faces a multitude of charges, including an arrest on two bench warrants, according to Jonesboro police.
Marcus A. King of Jonesboro was arrested June 25 after a Jonesboro police officer saw King at the intersection of Flint Street and Strawn Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found 0.2 grams of meth in a paper towel in King’s pants pocket.
Authorities had been looking for King since Nov. 30, 2018.
In that case, Jonesboro police allege King bought $200 worth of lottery tickets using counterfeit $100 bills at a local gas station, then attempted to cash the winning tickets at stores in Jonesboro, a probable cause affidavit noted.
In a separate case from Feb. 22, 2019, police also allege King went to Quick Trip in the 600-block of West Nettleton Avenue and used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy lottery tickets.
“Security footage of the incident showed the male enter into the store, pay with a $100 bill that was found to be counterfeit and then leave the store with the lottery tickets in his possession. The subject was identified from the security footage as Marcus King,” the probable cause affidavit noted.
King was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of forgery in the first degree and lottery fraud, theft $1,000 or less and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.
A $5,000 bond was set for King, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
