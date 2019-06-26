JPD: Crooks make tracks with stolen ATV

The suspects stole a Defender Series CanAm ATV on tracks. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
Help Identify - Stolen ATV

The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for your help in the identification of the vehicle or suspect in this video in relation to the theft of a vehicle over $25,000. A red 4-door Dodge pickup truck brought an empty flatbed trailer to Burch & Co located on Phillips Drive around 1:20am on 6/18/19. An unknown number of suspects spent the next several hours loading the Defender Series CanAm ATV onto the trailer. The vehicle left the scene, along with the trailer and the ATV, heading east at around 4:30am. We've attached a color photo of the vehicle in the comments, as well as a photo of the ATV. If you know anything about this vehicle, have seen the ATV for sale, or know anything about the suspects whereabouts, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be entitled to a cash award through CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Ref# 5462

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just before 1:30 on the morning of June 18 thieves pulled up to Burch and Company on Phillips Drive in Jonesboro. Three hours later they drove off with and loaded up an ATV on tracks.

Surveillance video shared by the Jonesboro Police Department showed a red four-door Dodge pickup with an empty flatbed trailer drive up to the business.

Surveillance video shared by the Jonesboro Police Department showed a red four-door Dodge pickup with an empty flatbed trailer drive up to the business. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)

Several suspects then got out and spent the next few hours loading the Defender Series CanAm ATV onto the trailer.

They finished the job around 4:30 a.m. and then drove off, heading east.

Jonesboro police ask that if anyone knows anything about this theft, or has seen the ATV for sale, to call the desk sergeant at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

