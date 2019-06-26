JPD: Crooks make tracks with stolen ATV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just before 1:30 on the morning of June 18 thieves pulled up to Burch and Company on Phillips Drive in Jonesboro. Three hours later they drove off with and loaded up an ATV on tracks.
Surveillance video shared by the Jonesboro Police Department showed a red four-door Dodge pickup with an empty flatbed trailer drive up to the business.
Several suspects then got out and spent the next few hours loading the Defender Series CanAm ATV onto the trailer.
They finished the job around 4:30 a.m. and then drove off, heading east.
Jonesboro police ask that if anyone knows anything about this theft, or has seen the ATV for sale, to call the desk sergeant at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
