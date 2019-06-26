JPD: Crooks make tracks with stolen ATV

The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for your help in the identification of the vehicle or suspect in this video in relation to the theft of a vehicle over $25,000. A red 4-door Dodge pickup truck brought an empty flatbed trailer to Burch & Co located on Phillips Drive around 1:20am on 6/18/19. An unknown number of suspects spent the next several hours loading the Defender Series CanAm ATV onto the trailer. The vehicle left the scene, along with the trailer and the ATV, heading east at around 4:30am. We've attached a color photo of the vehicle in the comments, as well as a photo of the ATV. If you know anything about this vehicle, have seen the ATV for sale, or know anything about the suspects whereabouts, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be entitled to a cash award through CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Ref# 5462