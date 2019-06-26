MAPC discusses Nettleton rezoning, Habitat for Humanity request

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met Tuesday and discussed a rezoning on E. Nettleton, as well as a request from Habitat for Humanity.
The MAPC approved an addition that was requested by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro.
The request was for the Evans Way Addition at State Street. It asks to split two lots into nine lots, and include a park area.
The item was approved, with conditions.
The MAPC passed on to full city council a rezoning on E. Nettleton.
It involves part of Dudley’s subdivision, rezoning a general commercial district to RS-7 single family residential.
The rezoning will be discussed at the next city council meeting.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.