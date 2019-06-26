Risever bonds ordinance sent to full Jonesboro city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Finance and Administration Committee discussed an ordinance Tuesday dealing with issuing industrial development revenue bonds to Risever.
Last year was the groundbreaking for the $20 million Risever Manufacturing Plant, which will be at the intersection of C.W. Post and Barnhill Road.
The ordinance to issue the bonds passed in the committee and was forwarded to the full council.
The facility is set to create 130 new jobs.
Risever is a family-owned company that was established in Hefei, China.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.