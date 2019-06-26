Road construction set to start in Independence Co.

INDEPENDENCE CO. Ark. (KAIT) - Road improvements are coming to Independence County, according to ArDOT.
The area was approved by the Arkansas Highway Commission on a bid to work on major roadways.
The project will cover major county roads like Gainsboro, Mt. Hermon and Wildwood. The total work will cover around 3.6 miles.
Some of the highways included normal routes for school buses and chicken trucks and officials said that small potholes can really become a problem.
Independence County Road Superintendent Ron Byars said it’s all about staying ahead of the curve on road projects.
“When you’re proactive on a road like this one, if you can fix it before it really tears up, it’s always better. That’s what we like to do. In some cases, you have to give a total makeover, if you don’t be proactive,” said Byars.
The project will be done by Atlas Asphalt of Batesville.
The company was awarded the contract at $353,269.55 to complete the project.
There is no hard date set for completion, but the project will get underway in the next two to four weeks and be completed hopefully by August 2019.
