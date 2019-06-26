Searcy man arrested in human trafficking case

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Searcy man arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this year is now facing a human trafficking charge.
According to a news release issued by the Searcy Police Department, 49-year-old John Ronald Ord of Searcy, was arrested May 17 on rape charges.
Searcy police said an adult victim came forward and reported Ord had sexually assaulted him from the time he was 12 years old.
During the execution of a search warrant, detectives found drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms, police said.
In addition to human trafficking, Ord also faces several charges including rape, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, use of a communication device and maintaining a drug premises.
He was transported to the White County Law Enforcement Center and held on a $200,000 bond.
On June 21, detectives with the Searcy PD’s Criminal Investigation Division found new evidence to substantiate a new charge of trafficking of persons.
Ord’s bond reduction hearing took place Wednesday, June 26.
Due to the seriousness of the charges and potential for life sentences, Judge Robert Edwards denied the bond reduction, police said.
Detectives with the Searcy Police Department are asking anyone with information about this man or possible victims to come forward.
If you have any information, contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531 or 501-279-1038.
