Sharika Nelvis on Team USA for Pan American Games
Sharika Nelvis (USA) competes in 100m hurdles women during Golden Gala Iaaf Diamond League Rome 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on May 31, 2018. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Source: NurPhoto)
By Chris Hudgison | June 25, 2019 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another edition of Where in the World is Sharika Nelvis?

The Arkansas State great will head to Peru in August. Nelvis is one of 96 athletes selected to Team USA for the Pan American Games.

The Memphis native is one of the best in the world in the 100 meter hurdles. She’s currently ranked number 4 in the IAAF World Rankings. Sharika ran her fastest time of 2019 earlier this month in the Adidas Boost Boston Games, a 12.65 effort on a rainy track. She has 7 combined wins this year across the indoor and outdoor disciplines.

The Pan American Games start August 6th in Lima, Peru.

