Sharika Nelvis on Team USA for Pan American Games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another edition of Where in the World is Sharika Nelvis?
The Arkansas State great will head to Peru in August. Nelvis is one of 96 athletes selected to Team USA for the Pan American Games.
The Memphis native is one of the best in the world in the 100 meter hurdles. She’s currently ranked number 4 in the IAAF World Rankings. Sharika ran her fastest time of 2019 earlier this month in the Adidas Boost Boston Games, a 12.65 effort on a rainy track. She has 7 combined wins this year across the indoor and outdoor disciplines.
The Pan American Games start August 6th in Lima, Peru.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.