St. Louis Blues to bring Stanley Cup to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re a St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan, you might want to find tickets to the Cardinals game Wednesday, June 26.
The Blues will be bringing the Stanley Cup to Busch Stadium to celebrate their NHL Championship.
The Hockey champs will be honored with a pregame ceremony and they’ll bring out the iconic trophy.
Also, the first 20,000 fans will get a t-shirt to mark the occasion and Cardinal Catcher, Yadier Molina.
First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m.
Cardinals will be taking on the Oakland A’s.
