Surveillance video shows suspects in Sonic robbery

Business Robbery Sonic Drive-Thru 4525 Stage Road Report #1906011167ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 23, 2019 around 8:50 p.m., two males entered the Sonic Drive Thru located at 4525 Stage Road, armed with handguns. One of the suspects was a lookout while the other suspect began taking the money out of the cash registers. The suspect at the cash register fired several shots at the employees causing them to flee from inside the business. After receiving the money from the business, the two suspects fled from inside the business and began firing shots at employees, who were running for their safety. One of the restaurant's employees was struck in the leg while trying to hide. The suspects were last seen running behind the Family Dollar store adjacent to the restaurant. Suspect#1: a male, medium to light complexion, 5'7" to 5'9", slim build, wearing a black cloth covering lower portion of his face, a black hoodie, dark colored pants, black shoes and armed with a black handgun. Suspect#2: a male, medium to dark complexion, 5'9" to 6'1", medium to heavy build, wearing a black cloth covering the lower portion of his face, black hoodie, dark pants, and white shoes and armed with a black handgun. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.