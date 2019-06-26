Surveillance video shows suspects in Sonic robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released video of two men wanted for opening fire at a robbery at a Sonic Drive-In.
Police said two men went to the restaurant on Stage Road on Sunday night and started taking money from the register.
One of the robbers fired several shots, causing employees to run from the business.
The robbers fired more shots as they left, hitting on employee in the leg.
If you know who these men are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
