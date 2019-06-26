Thieves drive off with church bus

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) -Someone broke into a church and literally drove off with their property.
According to Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems, sometime late Monday, June 24, or in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, one or more people broke into the First Baptist Church on the 200 block of East Kentucky Street.
Chief Kelems said it looked as though someone broke in through the side door and went through the church thoroughly, even kicking in the pastor’s office door and taking the keys to the church bus.
An unspecified amount of gift cards and cash was stolen, along with driving away with the church’s vehicle.
The bus is a white 2009 Ford Econoline with the words First Baptist Church on the side.
The vehicle’s Arkansas plate is white and blue with the tag number is 014MAB.
The line to the police department’s main office is temporarily down.
If you suspect you have seen the vehicle or have any information about this crime, call 870-482-3716 and leave your information. They’ll make sure it is given to Chief Kelems.
You can also call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP or 870-935-7867.
