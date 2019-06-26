Trial date set for police officer accused of assault

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge on Wednesday set a July 1 trial date for a police officer accused of second-degree assault in summer 2018.
According to Areawide Media, the trial date was set for Josh Trivitt during a court session.
Trivitt was arrested in August 2018 by Arkansas State Police after an investigation. At the time, authorities said the charge against Trivitt was due to a lawsuit filed earlier that year.
The lawsuit alleged that Trivitt and three other law enforcement officers assaulted a man during an arrest at the man’s home. The lawsuit also alleged Trivitt body slammed the victim during the arrest.
During the court appearance Wednesday, Special Prosecutor Jack McQuary said the state would be pursuing a more severe charge against Trivitt from a Class D felony to a Class B felony.
