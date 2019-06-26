Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (KAIT/NBC News) - Identical twin brothers from Indiana shared the stage as co-valedictorians of their high school.
Cole and Brady Paradowski are used to doing everything together and just happen to have the same GPA.
That's why the two were both chosen to give commencement speeches at Jefferson High School in Jeffersonville.
Cole and Brady have been inseparable growing up.
In the fall, they're both heading to Purdue University to study computer science.
After 18 years together, they are planning to get a little space with different roommates.
