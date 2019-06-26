Workshop trains officials on bicycle infrastructure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people are finding different ways to get where they need to go and the Federal Highway Administration is doing their part to help.
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission hosted a workshop on behalf of the FHA.
They covered the newly released Bikeway Selection Guide, which helps transportation officials incorporate bicycle paths and lanes into major road projects.
Jonesboro city leaders, along with officials from Little Rock and Memphis attended the meeting.
Jonesboro’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Director, Cecelie Cochran, said having safe areas for cyclists is becoming more popular and Northeast Arkansas needs to increase connectivity.
“We aren’t designing our roads for cars anymore," Cochran said. "We are trying to design it for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and wheel chair access. Within Northeast Arkansas we are still adapting to this change.”
According to Cochran, many members of the community do not have the proper training that goes into bicycle infrastructure.
She requested the meeting to be in Jonesboro to hopefully change the attitude locally on adding bicycles to the road network.
This was the first meeting on a bikeway guide. More conversations and training are planned to increase connectivity and safety.
