Arkansas woman fights ordinance to keep pot bellied pigs

LINCOLN, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A case out of Washington County about two pot bellied pigs is heading to a higher court.
Fayetteville television station KNWA reports that the pigs, Grace and Charlotte, have been living in the Lincoln home since February.
Amanda Thomas rescued the two pigs from abusive homes and they have been under her keep ever since.
But, a citation given by the city could change that.
“I have 45 days to re-home my pigs or I have to pay $2,000 per pig," Thomas told KNWA.
Thomas went to court Tuesday to plead her case but she lost.
The ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to keep any cattle, horse, mule, swine, sheep, goat, or poultry within the city: except in areas zoned for agricultural or industrial uses, when no more than two rabbits, chickens, ducks, or geese are kept as pets and for animals kept for educational purposes such as FFA and 4H.”
Thomas says Grace and Charlotte go beyond just being a pet.
“They are apart of this family and I love them as much as I love my kids. They are part of this family," Thomas said.
Thomas started a petition on Facebook in hopes of saving the pigs.
