“Celebrate America” continues big celebration along the White River

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens Bank will continue its tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July along the White River, but even bigger.
The river will be lined with local vendors and sponsors serving food and entertainment all day and night.
Entertainment will come from Garret Duncan, Big Poppa Bubble and ShotGun Billy’s.
Citizens Bank was founded in Batesville 66 years ago.
Business Development Coordinator Ashley Engles told Region 8, Citizens Bank couldn’t be happier to continue the tradition of putting their citizens first.
For the first time in 22 years, the celebration will start with the “Experience Independence 5K."
“We want to bring people here, adding the 5K is a way to get people here to see the great things we have going on in Batesville,” said Engles
Citizens Bank is expecting around 5,000 people to attend.
The event is sponsored by Citizens Bank, The Batesville Daily Guard, White River Now and White River Health System, plus many more.
