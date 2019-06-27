Governor creates Arkansas Levee Task Force

“The Flood of 2019 revealed the many weaknesses in our state’s system of levees and points to the urgent need to formulate a plan to coordinate inspection and maintenance in cooperation with the Corps of Engineers and the local levee boards,” said Governor Hutchinson. “We can’t postpone this planning until another historic flood puts us to a test. The Arkansans who live and work along our waterways depend on our leaders to secure their safety as much as humanly possible by ensuring we incorporate the best practices and technology to fortify our levees.”