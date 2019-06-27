Jonesboro police investigate shots fired at Gladiola Estates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a reported shooting at a south Jonesboro apartment complex.
Shortly after 9:30 Wednesday night several officers responded to a call of shots heard in the area around the 700-block of Gladiolus Drive.
Officer Colton Brown stated in his initial incident report that when he arrived he found the door to an apartment kicked in.
He also noticed several shell casings inside and outside of the apartment, as well as bullet holes in the structure.
A witness told Brown that they were sitting outside when they saw four unknown black males walk upstairs to the apartment then gather around the door as if they were knocking on the door.
After the men entered the apartment, the witness said they heard several gunshots.
The four men then left in a dark-colored truck.
The witness attempted to call the apartment’s resident, Brown stated, but received a message that he was out of town. Later, according to the report, his phone was turned off.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
