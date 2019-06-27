JPD K9 rushed to vet after collapsing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A K9 officer was rushed to the veterinarian Wednesday night following a health scare.
According to a Facebook post by the JPD, Corporal Heath Loggains and his K9 partner, Cash, were off duty and outside at home.
Loggains said Cash was pawing at something and then vomited and collapsed.
Both his belly and eyes were extremely red, and he was lethargic.
Loggains picked him up and rushed him to the Animal Medical Clinic on Gee Street.
Dr. Heather Curry checked Cash out and began treating him as though he had an allergic reaction.
By the time Loggains left the vet, he said Cash was already looking better and was able to stand and walk.
While they don’t know the specific cause of Cash’s collapse, Loggains said he remembered Cash pawing at a toad.
Evidently toads can excrete a venom that’s toxic to dogs even without ingesting them, according to the post.
Cash was back at home Thursday morning, and recovering well.
The post stated Cpl. Loggains and Cash would be back out on the streets and ready to go to work.
Cash is certified in drugs, patrol and handler protection.
