June 27: What you need to know

Here’s a look at what’s making news and weather headlines this Thursday, June 27:
Weather Headlines
Thunderstorms continued overnight over the Missouri bootheel, where over two inches of rain have fallen.
Scattered thunderstorm chances continue this afternoon, with another threat of large hail and gusty wind.
Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s with a muggy feel to the air.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
News Headlines
Mosquitoes got a late start this year, according to a local eradication service, which means October will bite.
Flash floods left one Southeast Missouri school in a mess.
This month’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness goes to great lengths to make sure older citizens in Region 8 get fed.
