Jury convicts Paragould man in rape case

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a jury 12 minutes to sentence a Paragould man to 40 years in prison Thursday in connection with a 2011 rape.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Christopher Shane Dillard of Paragould was convicted this week in Clay County Circuit Court on the rape of a victim under the age of 14 charge.
The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before deciding Dillard’s fate.
Dillard was charged in 2017 with the rape of a child, which authorities say happened in June 2011.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Dillard in the case; and Clay County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mike Trail prosecuted the case.
In a statement, Ellington said he appreciated Trail’s hard work in putting the case together as well as the jury’s work on the case.
