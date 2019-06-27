Man facing weapons, theft charges in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop this week uncovered a stolen Kevlar vest with accessories that went with a Glock pistol, Jonesboro police said, leading to a man’s arrest.
Keith A. Jones of Jonesboro was arrested June 24 after the traffic stop.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police found Jones on Gee Street before the traffic stop began.
“Jones had been out at a location on Gee Street with a vehicle moments before being contacted by police after leaving the location,” the affidavit noted. “Inside the vehicle still at the store that Jones was at, there was a Glock 19 pistol located that was stolen from another county along with another pistol, under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”
Police believe Jones placed the firearms in the vehicle after seeing police, knowing he could not possess any firearms, the affidavit noted.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving (firearms) and possession of firearms by certain persons.
A $75,000 bond was set Thursday for Jones, who will be arraigned Aug. 31 in circuit court.
