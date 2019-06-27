Mosquito Joe expects late start for mosquito season will mean the worst October ever

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Summer in Arkansas doesn’t only mean afternoon storms, but also mosquitoes.
But, they got a late start this year.
Davey Webb with Mosquito Joe said the super bloom is just starting.
That's something that usually happens around early May.
But, until about two weeks ago, the humidity was relatively low, keeping mosquitoes at bay.
Now that the humidity is up, mosquito numbers are increasing, and Webb expects the late start to cause a late end.
"Normally you're getting carried away by the middle of May here, so if the temps do stay up, we will have a big issue in October this year," Webb said. "I expect it to be hot and heavy in September and probably the worst October we've ever experienced."
The best way to keep the mosquitoes away is to get rid of any standing water near your home.
From an old tire holding water to a dog bowl, Webb said even a bottle cap full of water can produce up to 1,000 mosquitoes in a matter of days.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.