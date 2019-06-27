New BBQ restaurant set to fire up Fourth of July

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with barbecue?
This year, instead of firing up the grill yourself, let Jonesboro’s newest restaurant do the smoking.
Que 49 Smokehouse announced it will have its grand opening on Thursday, July 4.
The restaurant, located at 1312-A Red Wolf Boulevard in the Stadium Crossings shopping center, is the passion project of Skip Steele and Dana Lamel.
According to their profile on social media, the two decided to open a BBQ restaurant after three years of smoking meat on the food festival circuit.
Que 49 Smokehouse will feature slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, and more.
