New Madrid man charged with delivering substance to Dunklin Co., Mo. inmate

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid, Missouri man is facing several charges after officials said he delivered a controlled substance to an inmate in a jail facility.
According to documents from the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on May 14 around 7 p.m. Charles Hatley delivered a controlled substance to a jail facility which he concealed on his person.
Documents describe the substance as 17 white round pills with markings “Mylan A” that were wrapped in aluminum foil.
This was identified as a schedule 4 controlled substance, Alprazolam.
According to documents, Hatley confirmed the pills to be Xanax.
Hatley reportedly told officials he brought the pills for inmate Heather Black.
Documents stated this was confirmed through phone conversations between Hatley and Black where they discussed dates and times that he would bring the “aluminum foil.”
Hatley was arrested by officials with the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Court documents state that Hatley is charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with written prescription,delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
His initial arraignment is scheduled for July 30 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom A at the Dunklin County Justice Center.
