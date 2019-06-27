New Ramen restaurant opens in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant that offers ramen noodles and rice bowls has opened its doors in Jonesboro.
Ichiya Ramen, at 322 South Main Street, announced plans earlier this year to open in Downtown Jonesboro.
At the time, owner Smu Garry said he chose the downtown area due to its location and the vibe of the area.
Garry, who is originally from Indonesia and has lived in Arkansas for the past three years, said he is hopeful that potential customers will like the new cuisine.
