Police Department struck by lightning

MALDEN, MO. (KAIT) -Malden, Missouri was hit with heavy rain and lightning early Thursday morning, with the weather causing problems at the police station.
According to Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, the police station was struck by lightning, causing all of their phones and radios to go down.
Bullock said a few homes in the area were also hit by lighting.
"The rain was so intense at one time that you couldn't see much in front of your face," said Bullock.
Chief Bullock says his crew responded to four calls of damage from lightning and he thinks there were more that weren't reported.
Most of the communication lines are back on at the police station but the city is still dealing with flooding.
