Singing, dancing and learning all at the same time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of Region 8 kids danced and sang to the music on Wednesday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is hosting a series of offsite events both children and their parents can enjoy.
Performers Bobby Matthews and Virginia Ralph are Little Rock natives who have been working with kids, music, art and theatre since 1985. They created the Momandpop show and now travel with guest stars Mr. Rainbow, Wendy the Lisping Baleen Whale and more.
The performers did two shows for the public June 26. - one at the Parker Park Community Center and the other at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro.
Interim Youth Services Manager Stephanie Sweeney said the program was both entertaining and educational.
“The songs and dances performed were fun,” Sweeney said. “It’s always enjoyable to see kids interacting with a live band. They were moving to the music and interacting with the musicians. But the songs performed were educational as well.”
Not only did the performance help shake the dust off skills learned in school, it also worked on their cognitive skills.
“It was good to see the kids pairing movement with words,” Sweeney said. “This is something that helps them make cognitive connections.”
There was one valuable lesson Sweeney said she hoped both parents and kids took away from the day.
“I hope they learn you can dance and sing and have fun while also learning. It’s easy to pair the two,” Sweeney said.
Around 340 people attended the performances.
The next off-site program will be Magic Mr. Nick “Blast off with books”. It will take place Wednesday, July 3. The first show will take place at the Parker Park Community Center at 10 a.m. and the second at the Mall at Turtle Creek at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.