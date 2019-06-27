Six Razorbacks in the field this weekend for NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - The LPGA Tour is in the Natural State this weekend. There’s quite the Sooie soiree at the Northwest Arkansas Championship.
Not one, not two, not three but six former Razorbacks are in the field.
- Stacy Lewis (two-time major champion)
- Gaby Lopez (won 1st LPGA Tour event last season)
- Maria Fassi (2019 NCAA Champion, LPGA Tour rookie)
- Alana Uriell (LPGA Tour rookie)
- Dylan Kim (shot 68 Monday to qualify)
- Kaylee Benton (making LPGA debut this week)
Lewis played a practice round with Kim & Benton on Tuesday. Arkansas head coach Shauna Taylor will caddy for Kaylee this weekend. The NW Arkansas Championship tees off Friday morning at Pinnacle Country Club.
You can watch all three rounds on the Golf Channel.
- Friday 11:00am - 1:30pm
- Saturday 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Sunday 2:00pm - 5:00pm
