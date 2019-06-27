Special judge named in Collins murder case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -The case against a woman accused in the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins has a new judge.
Arkansas Chief Justice Dan Kemp signed an order this week naming retired Circuit Judge David Goodson of Paragould as a special judge in the case against Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell.
He replaces Circuit Judge Harold Erwin. The order did not give a reason for Erwin’s recusal “except to say it was requested in writing.”
According to the Arkansas Times, “the appointment of Goodson means the presiding judge will not be someone who served on the Third Judicial Circuit bench with retired Judge Phil Smith, Collins’ ex-husband.”
On June 14, a judge found probable cause to charge O’Donnell with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence charges in the death of Collins.
The former lawmaker was found June 4 outside her Pocahontas home.
