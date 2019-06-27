A-State alum Mike Sirianni named Wichita State assistant baseball coach

While at Regis, a Division II school in Denver, Colo., Sirianni made an immediate impact. He took over the reins of a program that was 21 games under .500 over the previous three seasons combined (60-81) and led the Rangers to 26 victories in his debut season in 2017. Over the next two seasons, Sirianni added 47 more victories to his ledger. In 2018, the Rangers recorded their first winning season in five years with Sirianni at the helm. In 2018, Sirianni coached the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Brad Thoutt. He also had 20 all-conference selections in his three seasons with the Rangers and boasted the highest team GPA in the RMAC in 2017. Prior to his time at Regis, Sirianni spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach for the Shockers where he assisted with the offense and helped coach three Freshman All-Americans, two all-region selections, one Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, eight all-conference performers and nine MLB draft picks. From 2011-14, Sirianni was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Newman University. He helped lead the Jets to the conference tournament two out of the three seasons and to the highest conference finish in school history. He also helped guide the offense to several school records and the team to the best finish in school history. Sirianni recruited and coached six Gold Glove winners and 14 all-conference position players. He also recruited and coached the Freshman of the Year in the Heartland Conference.