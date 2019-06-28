Batesville’s Stan Fowler received three state awards from AHSCA

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville girls basketball coach Stan Fowler received a trio of honors from the Arkansas High School Coaches Association.
He won the Lowell Manning Award as the Arkansas Coach of the Year across all sports. Fowler also took home the Outstanding Girls Coach award and Girls Basketball Coach of the Year honors.
I caught up with him in Conway. He reflected on winning the 4A State Championship with the Lady Pioneers and how he’s feeling about the new squad.
“For me it was really nice, it was humbling. But for me the award is about the girls. The girls put forth the effort, they rose up above all of my weaknesses and did a tremendous job. Its really about the girls. Me being an older coach I really appreciate it. More of the season and how it all came together for us. We savored it and like how it taste. Isabella Higginbottom back and we’re filling in the holes. Kaylee Clark and Jalise Stewart they’re being leaders this year.”
Batesville will certainly be one of the favorites to repeat in 4A in 2020.
