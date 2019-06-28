A Better Region 8: Blytheville Air Force Base Air Show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend, airplanes will fill the skies at the former Eaker Air Force Base, now known as the Arkansas Aeroplex.
It's the annual Blytheville Air Force Base Air Show.
This family-oriented event will have planes on display and Saturday afternoon, an air show. It should be a great time.
Proceeds from the event will help pay for a memorial to three men who died during the Gulf War.
A B-52 bomber stationed at Eaker Air Force Base was returning from a bombing run over Iraq in February 1991 when it developed electrical problems over the Indian Ocean.
All six crewman on board ejected from the plane. Three died.
There is no memorial here dedicated to these men who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice to our country.
The organizers of the air show want to change that.
For years, the Air Force base right here in our back yard served our nation in a significant role.
Planes and crews from Eaker flew bombing missions to not only Iraq but Vietnam and, during the Cold War, served as a nuclear deterrent to the Soviet Union.
Let’s honor these fallen airmen and spend some quality family time in Blytheville at this weekend’s air show.
