Centennial Bank Stadium will host 2 games in Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield Kickoff Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first high school football games of 2019 will be played at The Vault.
Hooten’s selected four NEA squads to face off in the Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield Kickoff Classic. Valley View, Westside, GCT, and Osceola will all be in spotlight on Monday, August 26th. The doubleheader will be played at Centennial Bank Stadium.
This event has produced 22 eventual state finalists over the last 19 years.
Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield Kickoff Classic (Centennial Bank Stadium)
Monday, August 26th
5:30pm: Westside vs. Greene County Tech
Afterwards: Valley View vs. Osceola
